RACHEL — Although he is unsure of what graduation will look like this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Carson Bates is prepared having picked up his cap and gown Thursday morning.
Bates and his classmates lined up in their cars and drove through the North Marion High parking lot and where they were handed their graduation garb.
“The entire time it’s been building up, having fun with my high school career to walk across that stage at the end of it,” said Bates, who is president of the 2020 class. “Right now I’m driving across the parking lot instead.”
Parents and family members of North Marion seniors organized what they called a “honk and wave” for their kids Thursday, when the students were set to pick up their graduating materials. About 50 people parked outside the school with congratulatory signs and decorations on display for the students to give them a positive memory of their senior year.
“Things that seniors should experience at the end of the school year aren’t going to happen and they don’t know in what manner their graduation ceremony will be,” said Autumn Hoy, a parent of a North Marion senior who helped organize the rally. “Just trying to cheer them on and support them and let them know there is still something to look forward to and celebrate.”
Hoy said the news that students wouldn’t be going back to their schools to close out the school year hit some of them pretty hard, because they won’t get to experience traditional end-of-year activities.
“Getting the news that school is not going to be back in session in the building for the rest of the season is kind of depressing to some of our seniors,” Hoy said. “They didn’t realize it was going to be their last day when they left this building.”
Gov. Jim Justice announced in a web-streamed press conference earlier this week that all West Virginia schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, because of COVID-19. Marion County School Superintendent Randy Farley said administrators are looking at alternative ways to hold graduation ceremonies.
“We will work on a graduation plan with the task force the state is setting up; we have already had some conversations about it,” Farley said Wednesday. “People that I have heard from are mostly asking for some type of in-person ceremony. We’ll see what opportunities might come through the task force, then plan for our own things to happen along the way.”
Hoy said the parents are all waiting to hear about how the graduation ceremony will take place, and she is hoping the seniors get some kind of in-person event to attend, even if it happens later than usual.
“I’m assuming it’s not going to take place the Friday before Memorial Day weekend like they originally planned,” Hoy said. “We’re just waiting to hear, but hopefully it’s at a time before kids start having to go to college.”
Bates said he is sad about how he is spending his last few months in high school, but he appreciates what the parents did Thursday.
“The true thing is, it’s a deeply sad feeling,” Bates said. “So I’ll take what I get.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.