CHARLESTON — Six more West Virginians have died from the coronavirus COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old woman from Logan County, a 90-year old man from Kanawha County, a 93-year old man from Raleigh County, a 77-year old man from Putnam County, a 59-year old man from Fayette County and a 79-year old man from Kanawha County.
“As we honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also remember those Americans who perished on this solemn anniversary nineteen years ago,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
As of 10 a.m., on Sept. 11, there have been 471,517 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,174 total cases and 263 deaths. Officials also reported that 157 news COVID-19 cases were identified between Thursday morning and Friday's 10 a.m. report and there are 2,849 active cases in the state.
As of Friday, Harrison County had 62 active cases, Marion County had 30 active cases and Mon County had 487 active cases.
West Virginia's number of COVID-19 deaths has jumped 18.46% since Sept. 1 when there are 22 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Mountain State.
Cases per county: Barbour (35), Berkeley (856), Boone (170), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (620), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (15), Fayette (439), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (93), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (312), Jackson (224), Jefferson (398), Kanawha (1,839), Lewis (37), Lincoln (130), Logan (536), Marion (235), Marshall (139), Mason (126), McDowell (76), Mercer (357), Mineral (148), Mingo (291), Monongalia (1,581), Monroe (142), Morgan (43), Nicholas (62), Ohio (313), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (143), Putnam (371), Raleigh (403), Randolph (229), Ritchie (9), Roane (38), Summers (25), Taylor (112), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (57), Wayne (307), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (329), Wyoming (73).
Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mason, Monroe, Pendleton, and Wyoming counties in this report.
