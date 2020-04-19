FAIRMONT — In February, Nicole Pettit Walker left her job and went to massage therapy school with the future goal of owning her own business.
She had been getting her practice off the ground working with Appalachian Massage, when in March, the entire business had to be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve always worked for someone else and the first year I go out for myself, coronavirus comes out,” said Walker, who lives in Fairmont.
Being unable to work, Walker tried to apply to apply for unemployment benefits through Workforce West Virginia. However, as a small business owner, Walker found she was not eligible to receive benefits at the time because Workforce W.Va. was still in the process of sorting out the rules for handling unemployment compensation under terms of the new federal CARES Act.
“Being a small business, I don’t have employees,” Walker said. “You go on and you try to apply for unemployment to try to recoup the money you’re losing by not being able to work, and it’s backlogged.”
According to Scott Adkins, acting director of Workforce WV, small business owners and independent contractors will be able to receive unemployment benefits soon, because the state agency is putting systems in place to handle claims from small business owners.
“Those folks will be eligible for unemployment as soon as Workforce can get the system programmed and tested,” Adkins said. “We’re hoping to do that by next week.”
From the perspective of Workforce W.Va., the jump in the number of people applying for unemployment was not only unprecedented, but ground breaking in its severity. Adkins said the number of claims surpassed the average number of cases per year since the widespread quarantine began, and businesses began closing down.
“We started seeing a spike in claims around March 17,” Adkins said. “Normally, in 2019, we would take between 3,000 to 5,000 claims per month. In March we took more than 77,000 claims just in the month. We basically did more than a year’s worth of claims in two weeks.”
John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at WVU, said the unemployment rate would hit numbers not seen in West Virginia since the 1980s. He said that it could surpass well over double digits in the state.
“I estimated that the unemployment rate in West Virginia was going to jump to 15 percent when we get an official reading,” Deskins said. “I think it may be even higher than that. I think it’s safe to say it’s going to be 15 percent or more when the data comes out fully.”
“In the early ‘80s, we had an unemployment rate that reached 18 percent,” he continued. “But other than that, that’s going to be the highest unemployment rate we’ve had since the Great Depression.”
The number of people unemployed in the state right now has caused changes within Workforce W.Va. itself. Adkins said the agency has opened up multiple call centers to handle the volume of claims since the stay-home order took effect, and hired more people to man those extra phone lines.
“We have increased call capacity, so we have taken on a couple of additional call centers so more people are answering those phones,” Adkins said. “The goal is to provide people information as quickly as we can, and make it a better customer experience for those trying to call Workforce, while at the same time reducing the impact on folks here who can process claims.”
Adkins and Deskins both agree that this spike in unemployment came at a rate that was almost unforeseen, which was enough to initially overwhelm Workforce W.Va.
“The speed at which this jump occurred was completely unprecedented,” Deskins said. “Never ever have he had a jump from five percent to 15 percent in a matter of just two to three weeks.”
In addition to the people who have been forced to apply for unemployment compensation because of COVID-19, there are still those who were already receiving unemployment benefits prior, which provided an initial backlog for Workforce’s system. Adkins said those residents are still being served, and should just continue to file regularly for the time being.
“There are people currently on unemployment compensation, so they’re already receiving benefits,” Adkins said. “The only thing those folks need to do is continue to file their weekly certifications.”
Adkins also said those who apply for unemployment now will also receive money through the federal CARES Act, which provides money to programs relating to COVID-19 recovery.
“We were the first state in the union, we started April 6, sending out the $600 checks,” Adkins said. “We have provided almost 80,000 [residents] those extra $600 to beneficiaries in West Virginia, to the tune of almost $48 million.”
Right now, however, the self-employed seem to be in a state of limbo because they are not able to receive unemployment benefits. Walker said she in unsure of how to progress at this point.
“I am kind of at a standstill,” Walker said. “I don’t know if I have been approved or denied.”
Both Walker and Kristine Ewing, owner of Shearology, are in the same situation when it comes to unemployment, and are concerned because they still have expenses coming in that need paying.
“I have had nothing coming in for the last month but all my bills are still there,” Ewing said. “I think the small businesses and the independent contractors and self-employed have really gotten lost in the system.”
Rent is an expense both are concerned about being able to pay, and Walker said her inability could cause her to have to start her business and practice over once the quarantine finally ends.
“The place I rent from, he’s not getting money,” Walker said. “Rent is still due there — will I even have a space to go back to? Will I have to start over, find another space? There’s all kinds of ripple effects.”
According to Adkins, the benefits provided through Workforce come from the federal government, and there is funding available to everyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said payments will be given retroactively to those who have so far been unable to apply.
“If it takes Workforce two weeks to get your claim processed, your first check will be the two weeks of benefits, in addition to the two weeks of the extra $600,” Adkins said. “So those payments are retroactive, those folks will be made whole.”
This being the case, Ewing said she is unsure of what process she will have to go through once the benefits open up to her. Adkins said Workforce W.Va. is working to make information as accessible as possible when it becomes available.
“The state is not doing it at this time,” Ewing said. “So I don’t know what else we would need to do when it does become available, whether we’ll have to submit our 1099 or what we’re going to have to be able to prove income-wise to get the go-ahead.”
Walker said she understands the issues Workforce W.Va. has faced in the midst of the pandemic, but she is anxious to finally receive the money she needs to carry on.
“You have the weekly payments for those people, and now you have the COVID-19 section of unemployed people,” Walker said. “I can only imagine what life is like inside of that.”
Deskins said the surge of unemployment across the country has put many people in positions of uncertainty for an uncertain amount of time. However, he said it is possible that once the stay-home order is lifted and life starts to return to normal, the recovery could be robust.
“This is the most uncertain time we have seen in a long time,” Deskins said. “The problem is really well-defined, and when we decide that we have beaten the virus and we go back to normal, I think there is potential for the recovery to happen pretty quickly.”
