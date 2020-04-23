South Korean student in limbo lands dream job

FAIRMONT — A Fairmont State University senior nursing major from South Korea who found her future higher educational and professional careers in limbo because of the coronavirus lockdown and its effect on hiring practices has been hired by J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
On Monday, Ruby Memorial hired Sohyun Lee, known on campus as Claire, 22, a nursing major from Sejong, South Korea for a position in the hospital’s bone marrow transplant unit. She begins work in July.
“I owe a debt of gratitude to WVU Medicine and this country for giving me the opportunity to serve and care for the community and people with whom I make my home,” Lee said Wednesday.
Lee will earn an associate’s degree in nursing from Fairmont State in May, as well as a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Woosong University in South Korea in August. She plans to remain in the U.S., work in the medical field, and enter graduate school in about a year to become a nurse anesthetist.
In February, Lee began applying for different area nursing jobs, which would allow her to obtain a working visa through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services department’s Optional Practical Training program. The program provides F-1 visas to students while studying in the U.S.
When coronavirus struck, her job search went cold. Businesses began closing and individuals began self-isolating to combat the pandemic. The OPT application process typically takes between one and three months. Things were becoming time-sensitive for Lee yet her paperwork seemed caught in the shutdown.
“I was becoming worried my plan wouldn’t materialize. If I didn’t find a job in my field, I would have had to leave the U.S. within 60 days after graduating,” she said.” I am very happy to be able to further my education here.”
