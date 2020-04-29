State coronavirus death toll now at 40

CHARLESTON — State health officials report the two more West Virginia residents have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 bringing the total fatality count to 40.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the death of an 80-year old male from Kanawha County and a 95-year old female from Wayne County. As of 5 p.m., on Wednesday, 1,109 people tested positive from the 42,784 laboratory results received for COVID-19.
Of the total tested, 41,675 tests were negative.
“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We offer our sincere condolences to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (143), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
Officials said some of the county specific totals changed from Tuesday to Wednesday, as some counties increased and some decreased, but the net gain and loss ended up canceling each other out, so the total count remained at 1,095 for Wednesday’s 10 a.m. report.
As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. This is the case of Kanawha and Monongalia counties. Hancock and Roane counties saw an increase in their cases from the previous reporting period.
Hancock County experienced an increase of two cases: eight cases were reported on April 28, and 10 cases were reported on April 29. Kanawha County saw a decrease of two cases: 157 cases on April 28, to 155 cases on April 29, due to those individuals not being a resident of that county or the state.
Monongalia County decreased by one case: 103 on April 28, to 102 April 29, also due to case surveillance revealing the individual was not a resident of that county or the state. Roane County saw an increase of one case from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.
