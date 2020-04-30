State deaths climb to 44 during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON – Two more West Virginians have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
In its 5 p.m. report on April 30, 2020, DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 71-year old female and 81-year old male both from Kanawha County.
There have been 44,700 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,125 positive, 43,575 negative and 44 deaths.
“We are very sorry to report more tragic news concerning the death toll in West Virginia. Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy. We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (5), Berkeley (145), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (17), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (11), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).
As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Wood County in this report.
