State officials report 51st death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON – An 83-year old woman from Berkeley County is the latest casualty in West Virginia from the novel cornonavirus COVID-19, state health officials reported Wednesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on May 6, there have been 56,085 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,276 positive, 54,809 negative and 51 deaths.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the solemn news of another life lost to this pandemic. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (6), Berkeley (171), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (47), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (11), Harrison (32), Jackson (136), Jefferson (84), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (33), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (92), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1)
As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Ohio and Taylor counties in this report.
The dashboard at coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.
The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.
