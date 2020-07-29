State records 112th COVID-19 death in Wednesday's 5 p.m. report

CHARLESTON — State health officials report another West Virginia resident has died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that a 74-year old woman from Mercer County is the state's 112 COVID-19 death.
Also, in the past 24 hours, Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties each saw an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases. Harrison jumped from 168 to 175 from Wednesday to Thursday, Marion jumped from 155 to 163 and Monongalia jumped from 829 to 850 in the same 24-hour period.
According to DHHR, as of 5 p.m., on July 29, there have been 273,988 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,326 total cases and 112 deaths.
“To lose yet another West Virginian is truly heartbreaking,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Cases per county: (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (609/22), Boone (69/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (288/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (68/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (51/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (716/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (54/2), Logan (106/0), Marion (163/4), Marshall (116/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (19/1), Mercer (126/0), Mineral (100/2), Mingo (109/2), Monongalia (850/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (28/1), Ohio (243/0), Pendleton (35/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (146/1), Raleigh (148/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (42/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (219/11), Wyoming (18/0).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock, Mineral, and Pendleton counties in this report.
In terms of recovered cases, Harrison County has 138, Marion County has 85 and Monongalia County has 734, according to DHHR data.
