State records 38th death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON – State officials report another West Virginian has died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 bringing the state’s total to 38 deaths.
In its 5 p.m. report Tuesday, April 28, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the death of a 50-year old woman from Jefferson County.
DHHR officials said there here have been 41,526 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,095 positive, 40,431 negative and 38 deaths.
“With sadness, we report another life lost to this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (103), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Wetzel County in this report.
