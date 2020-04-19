State reports 19th death from COVID-19

Edith Scarcella, 98, formerly of Monongah, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Tygart Center in Fairmont. Edith was born April 1, 1922 in Fairmont, daughter of the late Pasquale Scarcella and Teresa Candalese Scarcella. Edith is survived by her sister, Sylvia Gillispie of Fairmont, and a neph…