State reports 58th COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON — State health officials report a 78-year-old man from Berkeley County is the 58th person to die from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of 5 p.m., on May 12, there have been 65,708 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,378 positive, 64,330 negative and 58 deaths. The number of cases in Marion County remain at 46.
“We grieve the loss of this West Virginian and send condolences to his family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (23), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).
As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
Please visit the dashboard at coronavirus.wv.gov for more information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.
The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.
