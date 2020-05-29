State reports no new deaths related to COVID-19

CHARLESTON — The number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remains steady at 74, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
In Friday's 5 p.m. report from the DHHR, officials said there have been 93,872 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19. There are 1,972 total cases in the Mountain State.
Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the DHHR's dashboard now includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmed test.
Cases per county (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (293/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (172/5), Kanawha (221/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (129/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone, Mineral and Mingo counties in this report.
As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard offered free testing in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mineral and Morgan counties.
According to Friday’s preliminary numbers, 378 individuals tested in Berkeley County; 396 in Jefferson County; 402 in Kanawha County; 210 in Mineral County; and 200 in Morgan County. Testing in the same counties will continue tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
