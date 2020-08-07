CHARLESTON — The COVID-19 death toll on West Virginia is now 127 with the deaths of an 81-year-old woman from Pleasants County, a 66-year-old man from Mingo County and a 73-year-old man from Mingo County, according to the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources.
“We offer our deepest sympathies to the families as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Crouch released news of the three deaths in DHHR's daily COVID-19 update at 10 a.m. On Aug. 1, the state switched from issuing two COVID-19 updates per day — one at 10 a.m. and another at 5 p.m.— at the same time the state's COVID-19 numbers are increasing.
As of Aug. 7, there have been 312,521 total confirmed lab results received for COVID-19, with 7,433 total cases and 127 deaths.
In Marion County, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen from 168 on Aug. 1 to 179 on Aug. 7. In the same timeframe, COVID-19 cases in Harrison County have jumped from 186 to 213. In Monongalia County, the number of cases increased from 893 to 918.
In terms of active cases, Marion County has 82, Harrison County has 49 and Monongalia County has 43 active cases, according to DHHR data. DHHR also reports there is one active outbreak in one local one-term care facility. The Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus has two staff who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Under DHHR guidelines, the two cases are considered an outbreak.
Cases per county: (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (658/28), Boone (97/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (364/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (140/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (116/1), Greenbrier (91/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (105/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (213/1), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (885/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (81/0), Logan (209/0), Marion (179/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (177/0), Mineral (115/2), Mingo (156/2), Monongalia (918/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (35/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/21), Putnam (185/1), Raleigh (208/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (198/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (231/12), Wyoming (31/0).
As case monitoring continues at local health departments, it has shown that some individuals who were tested in one county may not be a resident of that county, or the state due to that person having crossed a county or state border to be tested. That is the case of Preston County in this report.
DHHR officials reported concerns over patient addresses for Grant and Pendleton counties in this report. They said, when the tests were administered in these counties, the facility left some address fields blank therefore the address on file resorted back to the historic address on file for an individual which was not necessarily considered their current address.
