CHARLESTON – In the past 24 hours, two more West Virginia residents have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
In its 5 p.m. report on May 21, DHHR said a 73-year-old woman from Jackson County is the 71st COVID-19 death, while in its 10 a.m. report on May 21, DHHR reported that an 85-year-old woman from Kanawha County died from the virus.
“It is with a heavy heart that we report another life lost to this horrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
West Virginia has 1,603 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 84,319 laboratory results received. Another 82,716 individuals tested negative and there have been 71 deaths.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (251), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (13), Hancock (13), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (132), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (47), Marshall (27), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (35), Mingo (3), Monongalia (119), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (15), Preston (15), Putnam (31), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).
