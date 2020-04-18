State to test, re-test all nursing homes

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice, citing data discrepancies of which he said he’s “sick and tired,” has ordered all residents and staff members of long-term care facilities across West Virginia to be tested — and in some cases, re-tested — for coronavirus.
Justice made the announcement at the start of his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Friday. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will work in conjunction with the state National Guard in carrying out the testing.
DHHR and National Guard personnel “will test or re-test every single resident in all the nursing homes, as well as all the staff,” Justice said. “We’re going to go back and we’re going to test everybody, every single person in every nursing home.”
The governor’s mandate came after two different facilities, a long-term care residence in Jackson County and another in Kanawha County, reported increases in positive coronavirus tests among their patients and workers.
On Thursday, Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation in Ripley admitted 15 individuals, including seven residents and eight staff members, had tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests results had not been previously disclosed, in violation of state pandemic protocol.
On Friday, Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Jefferson, Kanawha County, reported six new cases among its patients, bringing the total number to 16 within the facility. Test results remain pending among Riverside employees.
West Virginia has now seen coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Jackson, Kanawha, Monongalia, and Wayne counties.
Also in Kanawha County, Eastbrook Center has reported 10 positive COVID-19 cases, while Brookdale Charleston Garden has reported one positive case. Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wayne has reported positive tests among 39 residents and 33 staff members; one resident has died.
In Morgantown, the state’s first reported coronavirus outbreak at the Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care facility has resulted in 30 total reported cases, including three deaths.
Justice expressed his irritation at what he termed “discrepancies” in accurate reporting during his Thursday news conference, saying he ordered the West Virginia National Guard to conduct coronavirus testing at the Jackson County facility.
The governor did not detail a plan or schedule on Friday for how he intends to test every resident and employee, although he indicated tests would begin immediately. According to figures from the West Virginia Health Care Association, there are approximately 28,000 residents and workers in long-term facilities cross the state.
The state has a current capacity to test about 3,000 individuals per week, according to Dr. Clay Marsh, a West Virginia University health official who is serving as the state’s coronavirus czar. Marsh said out-of-state laboratories might be enlisted in the testing effort.
“Every one of these people have brought wisdom to us for decades and decades,” Justice said of long-term care residents. “These are not statistics. These are names and families.”
Senior citizens account for one-fifth of West Virginia’s population.
Across the state, 775 people have tested positive for coronavirus to date, including 16 people who have died. Three individuals died on Friday, including two Wayne County residents, a 91-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman, and an 85-year-old Wood County man.
As of Friday, 19,088 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in West Virginia. The positive test result rate is 4.06%. Officials said 48 of the state’s 55 counties have at least on positive case.
DHHR filed an order effective Friday, requiring labs to provide immediate, real-time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests to DHHR and to local health departments.
“Most of the labs are already doing this, but we don’t have the expediency that we need from all the labs,” Justice said.
