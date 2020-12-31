CHARLESTON — Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties had one resident each die in the past 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, according to the Thursday daily report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
A 69-year-old man from Mon County, an 89-year-old man from Harrison County and and a 70-year-old man from Marion County are among the 20 COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours by DHHR officials. In total, 1,338 West Virginians have died from COVID-19.
In December, the state’s death toll started at 758 deaths on Dec. 1 and jumped 76.5% to reach the 1,338 deaths. Harrison County started December with 1,463 COVID-19 cases, which jumped 101.5% to end the month at 2,949 cases. According to DHHR’s 7-day trend data, Harrison County has 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In Marion County, December began with 927 cases and jumped 96.9% to end the month with 1,826 cases of COVID-19. Based on DHHR’s 7-day trend data, Marion County has 158 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Monongalia County started Dec. 1 with 3,373 cases, which jumped 56.6% percent ending December with 5,284 cases. According to the DHHR 7-day trend data, Mon County currently has 268 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to Thursday’s COVID-19 update, West Virginia’s daily positivity rate dropped from more than 11% on Wednesday’s report to 5.5% percent on Thursday’s report.
Along with the three deaths in Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties, DHHR confirmed Thursday the deaths of a 34-year old man from Wyoming County, a 73-year old man from Logan County, a 73-year old man from Mercer County, a 67-year old man from Wood County, a 76-year old man from Kanawha County, an 81-year old man from Berkeley County, a 76-year old woman from Mercer County, a 68-year old woman from Cabell County, an 82-year old woman from Nicholas County, a 73-year old woman from Cabell County, a 97-year old woman from Greenbrier County, a 94-year old man from Greenbrier County, a 61-year old woman from Putnam County, a 76-year old man from Ohio County, a 59-year old man from Wood County, a 73-year old man from Greenbrier County, and a 94-year old woman from Hancock County.
“I urge everyone in West Virginia to continue to take an active role in reducing the spread of this virus throughout our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We must protect one another and prevent further loss of life. Our condolences are extended to these families.”
Cases per county: Barbour (765), Berkeley (6,245), Boone (1,067), Braxton (298), Brooke (1,405), Cabell (5,232), Calhoun (130), Clay (258), Doddridge (245), Fayette (1,711), Gilmer (397), Grant (760), Greenbrier (1,469), Hampshire (988), Hancock (1,837), Hardy (775), Harrison (2,949), Jackson (1,153), Jefferson (2,337), Kanawha (8,582), Lewis (525), Lincoln (741), Logan (1,642), Marion (1,826), Marshall (2,100), Mason (1,031), McDowell (970), Mercer (2,783), Mineral (2,095), Mingo (1,422), Monongalia (5,284), Monroe (646), Morgan (641), Nicholas (654), Ohio (2,484), Pendleton (293), Pleasants (569), Pocahontas (356), Preston (1,649), Putnam (2,953), Raleigh (2,670), Randolph (1,138), Ritchie (345), Roane (306), Summers (439), Taylor (689), Tucker (330), Tyler (357), Upshur (922), Wayne (1,701), Webster (150), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,933), Wyoming (1,182).
According to DHHR, the state has received 86,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 44,885 doses.
