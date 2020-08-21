State's COVID-19 deaths jump to 170

CHARLESTON — Four more West Virginia residents have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State to 170, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Among the dead are a 35-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 85-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 81-year-old man from Mercer County and an 87-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
“Today’s reporting of four losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “West Virginians believe in taking care of each other, and we must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind. We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths.”
Since Aug. 1, there have been 54 West Virginia residents who died from COVID-19, according to DHHr data.
Also in Friday's report, DHHR reported there have been 384,143 total confirmed laboratory results for COVID-19, with 9,066 total cases along with 170 deaths.
In North Central West Virginia, DHHR reports there are 250 Harrison County residents who have tested positive and 26 active cases. Marion County has had 206 residents test positive with currently 22 active cases being monitored, while Monongalia County has had 1,030 residents test positive and currently has 70 active cases.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (757), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (182), Jefferson (315), Kanawha (1,178), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (425), Marion (206), Marshall (134), Mason (81), McDowell (65), Mercer (264), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,030), Monroe (31), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (133), Putnam (237), Raleigh (319), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (88), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (224), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (52).
