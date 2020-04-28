Students propose social distancing commencement ceremonies

FAIRMONT — They have never done anything the traditional way.
As told by Mark Webb, Student Body secretary at East Fairmont High, the graduating Class of 2020 has been through several historical events that have changed life in the classroom across the country. When they came to be seniors, however, some members of the class took it upon themselves to try to make change.
“All this year, East Fairmont’s student body officers have tried hard to break boundaries of what traditional leadership has been,” Webb said. “We have initiated a ton of projects between campus clean up, repainting the bathrooms and just giving students more opportunities that we otherwise wouldn’t have had.”
So when the coronavirus pandemic threw their final months in the classroom and their commencement ceremonies into uncertainty, class officers drafted a letter with ideas that could allow them to hold a graduation ceremony during the time of social distancing.
“In the wake of the pandemic and the threat looming of potentially not having a graduation and not getting to celebrate everything that we have worked so hard for over the past 12 years, we wanted to do everything in our power to make our voice heard,” Webb said. “We drafted this proposal with a few different scenarios of options that we might have. It was a huge surprise to us this morning when the board published the entire proposal we made.”
Through the collaboration of students at East Fairmont High, Fairmont Senior High and North Marion High, plans to hold commencement ceremonies for each school have come together. Fairmont Senior’s will be at 7 p.m. June 26 at East-West Stadium, East Fairmont’s will be at 7 p.m. June 27 at East-West Stadium, and North Marion’s will be at 7 p.m. on Roy Michael Field at Woodcutter’s Stadium.
According to the letter sent by the student councils, the governor’s stay-home order must be lifted by these dates, and guidelines of the Marion County Health Department must be followed at each event as well. All three scheduled dates also have backup rain dates.
“We’re super grateful of the administrators of not only our school but all three county schools and everyone at the board of education for being so accepting to our ideas,” Webb said. “We’re definitely excited to have a graduation in some form, even if it’s not the traditional style that we’re used to.”
Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, said the county administration put out requests for suggestions and ideas for graduation earlier this month, which gained attention from many students and parents in Marion County. The result showed many people still wanted a graduation ceremony to take place.
“People have been emailing ideas and things like that,” Farley said. “We just tried to take everybody’s information, and a majority of people still were asking for an in-person graduation ceremony of some sort.”
Farley said the plans for this delayed ceremony should be able to work out, and the school administrators will continue listening to COVID-19 updates so they can follow the correct guidelines once the date of the ceremonies arrive.
“We follow whatever the guidelines are, and as we move along, sometimes the guidelines change a little on what we’re allowed to do,” Farley said. “So whatever we’re allowed to do by that point in June, then we’ll try to do that.”
Webb said he and many of his classmates are disappointed that they are missing out on some of the usual year-end events and activities of senior year, but they are adept at working around obstacles.
“There’s a ton of traditions like senior prom, senior weeks, senior trip, things like that we’re definitely missing out on,” Webb said. “But our class has never really been traditional in the way that we do things, so I guess it’s kind of fitting that we have to come up with a work-around, or that there’s another challenge to make sure what we want to happen is able to come to fruition.”
Despite having had their commencement plan approved, Webb said it is still sad to see the ceremony have to take a different route than planned. Still, he is happy to be able to be part of a creative solution.
“It’s definitely upsetting, to say the least, that this isn’t exactly how we planned it,” Webb said. “With every uncertainty, there is a new opportunity that can arise. I think that’s what everyone in the Class of 2020 is definitely taking that with a whole heart and make the best of the situation.”
