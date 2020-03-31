Testing continues as case count climbs to 145

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday confirmed 21 new cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 145.
No new cases were reported Monday for Marion County, which is holding steady at five cases.
DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn, provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR. Commercial and private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent, and contributes to the delay in official reporting.
As of March 30, a total of 3,827 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 145 positive, 3,682 negative and one death.
Here are the numbers of confirmed cases for each county: 14 in Berkeley, 1 in Cabell, 3 in Greenbrier, 3 in Hancock, 10 in Harrison, 8 in Jackson, 6 in Jefferson, 23 in Kanawha, 2 in Logan, 5 in Marion, 4 in Marshall, 3 in Mason, 2 in Mercer, 31 in Monongalia, 1 in Morgan, 9 in Ohio, 1 in Pleasants, 2 in Preston, 4 in Putnam, 3 in Raleigh, 1 in Randolph, 2 in Roane, 2 in Tucker, 1 in Upshur, 1 in Wetzel, 1 in Wirt and 2 in Wood.
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that residents tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Raleigh County in Monday’s report.
Meanwhile, lawmakers offered their condolences Monday to the family of the Marion County woman who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus on Sunday.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said news of the woman’s passing hit home for him.
“Today is a sad day for every West Virginian as we lost one of our own to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones,” Manchin said.
Manchin said the pandemic is a time for West Virginians to care for each other.
“This virus is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime and today it hit home for every West Virginian. West Virginians always look out for one another and now more than ever we must come together as a state to take care of everyone in need. Her family, friends, and loved ones will be in all of our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Manchin.
Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued a statement Monday after learning about the woman’s death, which was confirmed by the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources, the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center of Bridgeport.
“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for the family, friends, and loved ones of this individual,” Gov. Justice said. “It is truly a sad day in West Virginia.
“We are working around the clock, along with members of my administration, and the top medical experts in our state to do absolutely everything we can to protect West Virginians.”
Justice said health care workers in West Virginia are “real heroes” that “deserve our love and support during this time.”
“I implore all West Virginians to continue to stay at home, limit their exposure to others, keep practicing good hygiene, and if you feel sick seek medical attention right away. Be vigilant, stay calm and do your part to help us keep battling this pandemic,” Justice said.
No further information was disclosed about the Marion County woman other than her age, which was 88.
For the most up to date information, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov or cdc.gov/COVID19.
