FAIRMONT —Jeffrey Arnett is running for office for the first time, aiming to become one of three Monongalia County commissioners. Ron Watson is attempting to win his fourth consecutive six-year term on the Harrison County Commission.
Neither of them expected a campaign season like the one coming up.
The coronavirus is changing the way politicians, old and new, try to win votes. With the six-feet separation rule and Gov. JIm Justice’s stay-home order remaining in effect, staples of the election circuit have suddenly vanished.
Gone are the days of glad-handing at spaghetti dinners in church basements. Kissing babies is unconscionable. No more town halls or parades.
Particularly absent from the picture this spring is the reliable and unflappable politician’s smile and the ‘I-need-your-vote handshake,’ the smile rendered unrecognizable behind a surgeon’s mask, while the handshake has become the most verboten act on the planet.
When it comes to running for office, we are into — to use a fashionable coronavirus-era phrase — uncharted waters.
“It has certainly killed the personal appearances, the pressing the flesh and hitting the street, so to speak,” said Arnett, who is running unopposed as a Democrat. “And I don’t think people would look kindly on someone knocking on their door right now to talk about an election.”
Today’s campaign is a different ballgame.
“It’s moved away from the traditional sense of campaigns — where you get out and meet as many people as you can. It’s shifted totally from that parameter where you’ve got to work outside the face-to-face,” Arnett said.
Today’s COVID-19 campaigns are the first local and county elections where digital messaging is playing the dominant role.
“Everything has moved to an online platform at this point. Facebook pages and websites and newsletters. Anything I can do to get my name out there in a digital way,” said Arnett.
In the fall, when Arnett is likely to face an incumbent commissioner in the general election, he said he’ll expand beyond his campaign’s internet reach to include more traditional media.
“We’ll ramp up radio ads and a TV spot or two. Yard signs and highway signs. But we’re really going to push the online campaign as much as we can,” he said. “Hopefully, there will be some public activities and gatherings we can enjoy by that time.”
Watson has run many campaigns in his years of public service. But even the seasoned Harrison County commissioner wasn’t prepared to see the campaign landscape so altered by the pandemic.
“I’m 75 years old and I’ve been around from door-knocking to standing on the streets waving signs. There’s a whole process that comes with elections and I do miss it, especially from a personable perspective,” Watson said.
Watson said in-person meetings between politicians and voters is an important part of the democratic process.
“The technology doesn’t scare me. But who knows what the new normal is going to be after this pandemic? Will we get used to the social distancing and wearing the masks?” he asked.
Joe Carey is a West Virginia-reared, New York City-based crisis communications expert.
Carey began his career in Charleston serving in both the Gaston Caperton and Bob Wise gubernatorial administrations before accepting a communications role with President Bill Clinton. Carey has also worked closely with former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, directed crisis communications for international events, and today handles several high-profile clients from his offices in Manhattan.
He said the days of Appalachia-style campaigning are being changed forever.
“The traditional campaigning style of Bob Wise’s clogging or Robert C. Byrd’s fiddle playing might have come to an abrupt end with coronavirus,” Carey said.
He said campaigns have been becoming increasingly digital anyway. The pandemic lockdown probably just accelerated the trend.
“Our world these days is so much online, it’s been like we’ve been preparing for this day for years,” Carey said. “Town hall meetings have been electronic for some time. It’s a new day.”
Yet Carey said he couldn’t have imagined the social scenario caused by the pandemic
“I’ve experienced and planned for a lot of very serious situations during my career,” he said. “My daily life is helping manage individuals and companies through some of the worst times in their lives. But honestly, I’ve would have never anticipated this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.