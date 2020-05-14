Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in past 24 hours in W.Va.

CHARLESTON – In the past 24 hours, health officials report three more people have died due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in West Virginia bringing the state’s total to 62.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old woman from Kanawha County and a 70-year old man from Wayne County in its 5 p.m. report, and the death of an 81-year old woman from Jackson County in its 10 a.m. report on May 14.
DHHR said there are 1,434 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 68,978 laboratory results received for COVID-19. Out of that total, 67,544 West Virginians tested negative.
“The passing of these two West Virginians is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Marion County in this report.
Visit the DHHR dashboard at coronavirus.wv.gov for more information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.
