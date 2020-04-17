Three new deaths due to coronavirus reported

CHARLESTON – State health officials reported three additional deaths in West Virginia Friday from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m. on Friday, there have been 19,088 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 775 positive, 18,313 negative and 16 deaths.
The additional three deaths are an 85-year old woman from Wood County and a 74-year old woman and 91-year old woman, both from Wayne County.
“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of DHHR.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Marion County jumped up by three on Friday after a couple of days of no new reported cases.
The statistics reported Friday are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (106), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (4), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (40), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (104), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (8), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (74), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).
As case monitoring continues at local health departments statewide, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
A dashboard is available at coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.
The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.
