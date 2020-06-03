Tourism industry faces lean times amid reopening

FAIRMONT — West Virginia industries that rely heavily on tourism dollars should prepare for lean summertime months, according to a recent online survey of would-be travelers conducted by the state tourism office and two marketing firms.
But according to two area Convention and Visitor Bureau directors, the longer-term, post-coronavirus pandemic prospects for tourism here and across West Virginia remain sunny.
Travelers’ have two top concerns they want addressed before returning to their pre-COVID-19 travel patterns, if they ever do entirely, the survey said.
First, the U.S. government must lift travel restrictions across the country and, secondly, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths must have declined in the area to which they want to travel, the survey said.
The survey was conducted by the West Virginia Tourism Office in partnership with BVK and Madden, two tourism industry marketing firms.
Travel restrictions will be lifted for most of the country by late summer or early fall, the marketing firms predicted, and travel is expected to increase substantially by September.
In short, tourism should pick up as the summer months move along.
Research also indicates travelers will shun large, crowded venues for outdoor recreational activities, ideally within a “drive market,” or a one-day round-trip.
“The research coming in from the tourism office says people want to get out of the house, they want to travel, but they want to stay a little closer to home,” said Leisha Elliott, executive director of the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “People may not make that long trip to the beach this summer. They’re taking baby steps at this point.”
There also seems to be a shift in visitors planning to travel to smaller cities across the country. West Virginia seems poised to take advantage of those desires.
“People want to be in open spaces today. They don’t want to be congregated together. That bodes well for our state,” said Elliott.
Susan Riddle, executive director of Visit Mountaineer Country Conventions and Visitors Bureau in Morgantown, said she’s optimistic about a return to normal, but it’s going to take time.
“Everybody has had to hit reset. Hospitality and tourism businesses were hit particularly hard, but they’re trying to come back under the new requirements,” Riddle said. “We’ve got to work together to make people feel comfortable. When we do, visitors will come out and experience what this area has to offer.”
Riddle said she’s also noticing a difference in Week Five of Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plan.
“I see more people out on the road. The restaurants are fuller. It’s coming back slowly, but more people are beginning to travel. It’s a process and we’re making progress, I believe,” she said.
Elliott said Marion County tourist dollars were hit particularly hard during the pandemic lockdown with the cancelation of three sizable events planned for spring.
“Fairmont State University in particular had some big events that were coming up the we knew would fill our hotels,” she said.
The university’s graduation ceremonies, a Skills USA tournament, and an appearance by Will Graham, Rev. Billy Graham’s grandson, were all canceled.
Each event was expected to have drawn large crowds to local shops, restaurants and hotels. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 2020 is projected to be the worst year on record for hotel occupancy, and experts estimate it will be at least 2022 before hotels return to their 2019 occupancy and revenue levels.
“Those were really big events and when they didn’t happen, it really had an effect on the amount of money that came in county from the hotels and all the things people do when they’re traveling. That’s the short-term effect,” said Elliott.
Older travelers, the Baby Boomers, are concerned with cleaning protocols, crowd sizes, interaction with others and personal protective equipment, according to the survey. Younger travelers, Millennials and Gen Zs, are less worried about those things.
All travelers have higher expectations for sanitation wherever they visit, it said.
Both tourism chiefs expressed their hope better days lie ahead.
“I’m very optimistic. We have so much to offer people. West Virginia is beautiful with wide open spaces with great people. We’re kind of sitting in the catbird’s seat, I do believe,” said Riddle.
“It’s just a matter of time before we see a rebound in the tourism industry,” said Elliott. “I think it will get back together as people get more comfortable participating, things will pick back up.”
A representative hotel with 100 occupied rooms per night supports nearly 250 jobs in the community and generates $18.4 million in guest spending at neighborhood shops and restaurants, according to the AHLA.
