Town of Barrackville exercises social distancing for council meeting

BARRACKVILLE — About 10 people attended Barrackville Town Council Tuesday evening, which was set to choose the order of how candidates appear on the ballot for its upcoming election.
The members were able to follow social distancing guidelines by holding the meeting outside, standing six feet apart.
“Our office is closed to business,” said Barrackville Mayor Dave Tonkin. “We’re having this outside so we don’t have to go inside.”
According to Tonkin, the council only met to choose the order of names on the election ballot, so the in-person meeting would be short and to the point.
“It’s normally the first Tuesday of every month,” Tonkin said. “The only thing on the agenda is the drawing for positions on the ballot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.