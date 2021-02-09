CHARLESTON — Two more Marion County residents have died due to COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Two women, one age 63 and another age 82, are among the 19 state residents listed in Tuesday's daily COVID update. Since last March, 2,150 West Virginia residents have died from COVID-19 out of 125,522 cases. DHHR said more than 2 million West Virginians have been tested for the coronavirus since testing began in 2020.
“We are thankful for our healthcare professionals, support staff and all on the front line who continue to do everything in their power to end COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families for their loss.”
The following deaths were confirmed by DHHR: a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Doddridge County, a 68-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Barbour County, a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Logan County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 91-year old male from Pendleton County.
To date, 30 Marion County residents have died from COVID-19. DHHR data shows there are currently 902 COVID cases in Marion County. Meanwhile, 60 residents of Harrison County have died from the coronavirus and there are 1,351 active cases. In Monongalia County, there are currently 1,283 cases and 63 residents have died from the virus.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,151), Berkeley (9,279), Boone (1,493), Braxton (757), Brooke (1,945), Cabell (7,365), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (434), Fayette (2,514), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,328), Hampshire (1,452), Hancock (2,537), Hardy (1,244), Harrison (4,644), Jackson (1,616), Jefferson (3,456), Kanawha (11,487), Lewis (936), Lincoln (1,166), Logan (2,563), Marion (3,519), Marshall (2,925), Mason (1,714), McDowell (1,305), Mercer (4,029), Mineral (2,543), Mingo (2,027), Monongalia (7,398), Monroe (910), Morgan (892), Nicholas (1,106), Ohio (3,488), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (787), Pocahontas (570), Preston (2,461), Putnam (3,977), Raleigh (4,371), Randolph (2,289), Ritchie (585), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,043), Tucker (477), Tyler (596), Upshur (1,585), Wayne (2,496), Webster (278), Wetzel (1,032), Wirt (333), Wood (6,731), Wyoming (1,669).
DHHR also reports that 108,870 West Virginia residents have received both doses of the COVID vaccine and another 221,347 residents have received the first dose.
West Virginia residents may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
