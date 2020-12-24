CHARLESTON — Two Monongalia County residents are among a list of 34 residents who died of COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
DHHR said a 73-year old man and an 88-year old woman from Monongalia County are among the state’s 1,228 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. DHHR corrected its COVID-19 death total by saying that a death previously reported of an 87-year old female from Gilmer County has been reclassified as non-COVID related and removed from the state’s total death count.
There have been 66 COVID-19 deaths in North Central West Virginia, including 31 deaths in Harrison County, 10 in Marion County and 25 in Monongalia County, according to DHHR records. Statewide, there were 1,303 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thursday’s report, which also stated the daily positivity rate had dropped to 7.9% from over 10% earlier this week.
Since the COVID-19 vaccine has been released, West Virginia has received shipment of 60,875 doses and 26,487 doses have been administered throughout the state. DHHR reports there are 22,957 active COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.
Other deaths included in Thursday’s report are an 80-year old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Ohio County, a 77-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 81-year old female from Summers County, a 46-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 63-year old male from Brooke County, a 90-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 94-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 95-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old male from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Randolph County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 62-year old female from Hancock County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County and a 75-year old female from Kanawha County.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”
Cases per county: Barbour (657), Berkeley (5,557), Boone (975), Braxton (252), Brooke (1,251), Cabell (4,770), Calhoun (118), Clay (241), Doddridge (219), Fayette (1,581), Gilmer (334), Grant (697), Greenbrier (1,256), Hampshire (891), Hancock (1,650), Hardy (689), Harrison (2,614), Jackson (1,055), Jefferson (2,150), Kanawha (8,074), Lewis (447), Lincoln (695), Logan (1,496), Marion (1,571), Marshall (1,829), Mason (934), McDowell (875), Mercer (2,410), Mineral (2,033), Mingo (1,305), Monongalia (4,915), Monroe (588), Morgan (570), Nicholas (587), Ohio (2,320), Pendleton (253), Pleasants (330), Pocahontas (333), Preston (1,450), Putnam (2,768), Raleigh (2,454), Randolph (1,035), Ritchie (304), Roane (270), Summers (376), Taylor (622), Tucker (291), Tyler (306), Upshur (773), Wayne (1,582), Webster (125), Wetzel (633), Wirt (193), Wood (4,462), Wyoming (1,073).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.
Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents that is available online at dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
