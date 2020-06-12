Two more deaths reported from COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Two more West Virginia residents have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old man from Mingo County and a 78-year old man from Berkeley County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in The Mountain State to 88.
“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
As of 5 p.m. June 12, state health officials have received 125,773 total lab results received for COVID-19. There are currently 2,249 total cases that are being monitored.
Cases per county: (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (359/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (70/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (8/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (11/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (42/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (240/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (22/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).
Friday's report includes a change in the Barbour County total number of cases due to case monitoring. Health department officials have found that there continue to be test results from individuals who not be a resident of a particular county, or even state as an individual may have crossed the state border to be tested.
As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard offered free testing in Greenbrier, Hancock, Logan and Wood counties, with support from local health departments.
Today’s testing resulted in 128 individuals tested in Greenbrier County; 225 in Hancock County; 70 in Logan County; and 281 in Wood County. These are considered preliminary numbers.
Testing in the same counties will continue Saturday as well as in Grant, Hampshire and Hardy counties.
