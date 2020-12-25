CHARLESTON — Two elderly women from Marion County are among the list of the latest COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia.
The Christmas Day COVID-19 update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours in the Mountain State, bringing the state's death toll to 1,247. The Marion County residents were age 78 and 87, respectively.
The other casualties reported by DHHR on Dec. 25 include the deaths of a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Barbour County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Mason County, a 92-year old female from Boone County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County and an 86-year old female from Randolph County.
“As we celebrate this holiday, many West Virginians have lost loved ones, have loved ones who are sick, or may be sick themselves, while others are coping with separation from friends and family as we stay distanced,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this pandemic and to those who may be experiencing increased anxiety or depression. Please check on your family or friends.”
Since the pandemic began last spring, there have been 31 Harrison County COVID-19 deaths, 12 in Marion County and 25 in Monongalia County. DHHR reports that the state's daily positivity rate is currently at 8%, there are 702 West Virginians currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 181 residents are in intensive care statewide due to the coronavirus. There are 77 COVID-19 patients currently on a ventilator statewide.
Cases per county: Barbour (668), Berkeley (5,650), Boone (986), Braxton (253), Brooke (1,267), Cabell (4,828), Calhoun (121), Clay (243), Doddridge (227), Fayette (1,629), Gilmer (345), Grant (710), Greenbrier (1,294), Hampshire (907), Hancock (1,686), Hardy (699), Harrison (2,666), Jackson (1,073), Jefferson (2,190), Kanawha (8,193), Lewis (465), Lincoln (700), Logan (1,525), Marion (1,613), Marshall (1,848), Mason (949), McDowell (888), Mercer (2,486), Mineral (2,040), Mingo (1,325), Monongalia (4,989), Monroe (593), Morgan (587), Nicholas (599), Ohio (2,356), Pendleton (262), Pleasants (495), Pocahontas (336), Preston (1,523), Putnam (2,809), Raleigh (2,497), Randolph (1,055), Ritchie (310), Roane (277), Summers (387), Taylor (633), Tucker (302), Tyler (316), Upshur (805), Wayne (1,598), Webster (129), Wetzel (642), Wirt (197), Wood (4,576), Wyoming (1,089).
Find out about free COVID-19 testing at dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx where you can view the testing site map and location list.
