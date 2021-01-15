CHARLESTON — In the past 24 hours, two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Marion County.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a 73-year-old man and a 52-year-old, both from marion County, are among the 31 new deaths listed in the Jan. 15 COVID-19 update.
The state's new COVID-19 death count is 1,733 and there are 717 confirmed patients who have COVID-19 currently receiving care in West Virginia hospitals. DHHR also reports that there are 195 West Virginian in intensive care units due to COVID-19 and 102 are currently on a ventilator.
Since Jan. 8, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased from 3,513 to 3,862 in Harrison County, from 2,331 to 2,714 in Marion County and from 5,925 to 6,311 in Monongalia County.
“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and to our state.” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,005), Berkeley (7,839), Boone (1,266), Braxton (666), Brooke (1,719), Cabell (6,319), Calhoun (185), Clay (295), Doddridge (334), Fayette (2,116), Gilmer (514), Grant (910), Greenbrier (1,978), Hampshire (1,209), Hancock (2,265), Hardy (1,048), Harrison (3,862), Jackson (1,442), Jefferson (2,937), Kanawha (10,094), Lewis (705), Lincoln (997), Logan (2,073), Marion (2,714), Marshall (2,492), Mason (1,307), McDowell (1,125), Mercer (3,616), Mineral (2,291), Mingo (1,703), Monongalia (6,311), Monroe (784), Morgan (800), Nicholas (893), Ohio (2,991), Pendleton (430), Pleasants (704), Pocahontas (464), Preston (2,167), Putnam (3,444), Raleigh (3,505), Randolph (1,844), Ritchie (488), Roane (391), Summers (610), Taylor (881), Tucker (409), Tyler (472), Upshur (1,237), Wayne (2,056), Webster (216), Wetzel (868), Wirt (284), Wood (5,993), Wyoming (1,381).
In the past 24 hours, DHHR reported finding 1,430 new COVID-19 cases statewide in West Virginia, while also reporting 27,016 active cases in the state. DHHR also reports that more than 1.8 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in West Virginia, which includes many residents who have been tested multiple times.
In terms of administering the new COVID-19 vaccine, DHHR reports that 117,246 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state, which has a population of more than 1.2 million residents. DHHR also reports that 21,599 residents statewide have received both the first round and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
