CHARLESTON — A man and a woman from Marion County are among a list of 12 West Virginians who died from COVID in the past 24 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources,
Both residents were 68 years old and are a part of the state's total 2,187 COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began last year.
“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”
DHHR also confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Hardy County, (an additional) 75-year old female from Hardy County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old male from Roane County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, and an 89-year old female from Summers County.
Thursday's Marion County deaths are the third and fourth Marion County residents to die from COVID this week, according to the DHHR. Two other deaths were reported on Feb. 9 by DHHR. In total, Harrison County has had 63 COVID deaths, Marion County has had 31 and Monongalia County has had 67.
DHHR reports that there are currently 1,363 probable COVID cases in Harrison County, 898 in Marion County and 1,293 in Monongalia.
These numbers come at a time when COVID cases and deaths appear to be trending downward around the U.S. One indicator health care officials follow is the daily positivity rate, which has fallen this week in all three counties. DHHR reports that Harrison County has a daily rate of 1.93% in Thursday's report, down from the recent high of 6.12% on Feb. 7. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate in Marion County was 1.48% on Thursday, down from a high of 7.51% on Feb. 7. In Monongalia County, DHHR reported the daily positivity rate of 3.95%, down from 10.97% on Feb. 9.
The statewide daily positivity rate on Thursday was reported as 3.28% with a cumulative rate of 5.59%. There are currently 13,535 active COVID cases in West Virginia.
Since the pandemic began, Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties have had 161 COVID deaths, according to DHHR numbers.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,154), Berkeley (9,332), Boone (1,502), Braxton (759), Brooke (1,957), Cabell (7,420), Calhoun (217), Clay (362), Doddridge (447), Fayette (2,526), Gilmer (661), Grant (1,021), Greenbrier (2,341), Hampshire (1,467), Hancock (2,547), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,688), Jackson (1,631), Jefferson (3,476), Kanawha (11,546), Lewis (966), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,581), Marion (3,535), Marshall (2,941), Mason (1,720), McDowell (1,314), Mercer (4,052), Mineral (2,550), Mingo (2,041), Monongalia (7,472), Monroe (918), Morgan (898), Nicholas (1,117), Ohio (3,507), Pendleton (604), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,473), Putnam (4,011), Raleigh (4,429), Randolph (2,309), Ritchie (590), Roane (479), Summers (688), Taylor (1,052), Tucker (480), Tyler (600), Upshur (1,605), Wayne (2,526), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,043), Wirt (338), Wood (6,782), Wyoming (1,689).
DHHR also reported Thursday that 227,921 first doses of the COVId have been administered to West Virginia residents and another 115,598 residents have been fully vaccinated having received both shots of the vaccine.
West Virginians may now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
Health care officials urge residents to get tested for COVID until they become eligible to receive the vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.