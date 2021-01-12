CHARLESTON — Two Marion County residents are among 40 West Virginians who died between Monday and Tuesday from COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
A total of 1,634 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus since state health officials began tracking virus data last March. Also in the 24-hour reporting period from Monday to Tuesday, West Virginia has 921 new cases of COVID-19 while in the midst of a 8.68% daily positivity rate. In Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties, 107 residents from the three counties have died from COVID-19 — 39 deaths in Harrison, 19 in Marion and 49 in Monongalia.
According to DHHR, 1,664,418 COVID-19 tests have been administered in West Virginia, however, that figure includes residents who have been tested multiple times.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Mason County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Gilmer County, an 84-year old female from Boone County, a 96-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, a 64-year old male from Gilmer County, a 58-year old male from Tyler County, an 84-year old female from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Brooke County, a 95-year old male from Mason County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Pleasants County, 96-year old female from Jackson County, an 82-year old female from Jackson County, a 57-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Lewis County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Jackson County, an 87-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Jackson County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 64-year old female from Monongalia County.
“The loss of additional lives is painful to report,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”
Cases per county: Barbour (1,088), Berkeley (7,597), Boone (1,228), Braxton (633), Brooke (1,654), Cabell (6,101), Calhoun (177), Clay (288), Doddridge (320), Fayette (2,063), Gilmer (506), Grant (882), Greenbrier (1,914), Hampshire (1,175), Hancock (2,200), Hardy (1,011), Harrison (3,742), Jackson (1,411), Jefferson (2,828), Kanawha (9,853), Lewis (663), Lincoln (954), Logan (1,992), Marion (2,580), Marshall (2,433), Mason (1,232), McDowell (1,095), Mercer (3,534), Mineral (2,264), Mingo (1,666), Monongalia (6,157), Monroe (757), Morgan (784), Nicholas (856), Ohio (2,906), Pendleton (410), Pleasants (692), Pocahontas (425), Preston (2,043), Putnam (3,348), Raleigh (3,356), Randolph (1,589), Ritchie (465), Roane (365), Summers (585), Taylor (853), Tucker (403), Tyler (447), Upshur (1,188), Wayne (1,993), Webster (198), Wetzel (833), Wirt (270), Wood (5,857), Wyoming (1,339).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Tucker County in this report.
This following vaccinations clinics are available for residents 80 years of age and older. Approximately 6,300 vaccines in total will be allocated to the clinics.
Harrison County residents can make an appointment to get the vaccine on Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Rd. in Clarksburg. Call the Harrison County COVID Vaccine Hotline: 304-423-7969 to schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.