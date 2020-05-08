Tygart Center nursing home remains virus-free

FAIRMONT — Nursing homes across America, where many of the country’s most vulnerable citizens reside, are in the coronavirus crosshairs. Recent statistics suggest 20,000 of the nation’s 71,000 COVID-19 deaths to date have occurred in long-term care facilities.
“Every one of these people have brought wisdom to us for decades and decades,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said of his state’s long-term care residents. “These are not statistics. These are names and families.”
Tygart Center in Fairmont has remained remarkably coronavirus-free during the pandemic. Facility administration says not a single resident or worker has tested positive for COVID-19 yet.
Tygart Center traditionally runs at nearly 98% occupancy.
“We believe it’s better to overreact than underreact in the face of a pandemic. We have been extremely stringent on visitation restrictions, use of personal protective equipment and many other precautions at our facilities,” said Chris Marshall, Tygart Center nursing home administrator.
Marshall said a key to his facility remaining coronavirus-free is frequently testing everyone.
“All our residents and staff are screened multiple times per day for signs and symptoms that are related to COVID,” Marshall said. “Should we notice a sign or symptoms related to COVID we quarantine them and initiate a test immediately.”
All Tygart Center staff and residents were tested again last week during retesting ordered by the governor.
The governor’s mandate came after two different facilities, a long-term care residence in Jackson County and another in Kanawha County, reported increases in positive coronavirus tests among their patients and workers.
In Morgantown, the state’s first reported coronavirus outbreak at the Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care facility has resulted in 33 total reported cases to date, including four deaths.
Marshall said following guidelines set forth by medical experts is a huge part of avoiding coronavirus.
“We’ve followed guidelines and protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in some cases getting out in front of them,” Marshall said.
Tygart Center follows a rigorous pre-admission screening process it believes alleviates chances of a coronavirus-positive patient entering the facility.
The screening process “allows us to mitigate the chances of COVID-19 entering our center,” said Marshall. “When they are admitted, patients are placed in designated units until we are certain they are virus-free.”
As pleased as he is with Tygart Center’s track record in the coronavirus fight, Marshall knows the war isn’t yet over and nursing homes like his must remain diligent in their efforts.
“As a nation, we just do not know yet exactly how the virus is entering, so we stay as hyper-vigilant as we can,” said Marshall.
Marshall cited a recent CDC report showing people can be asymptomatic but carrying the virus and spreading it. In this case, 57% of residents who initially tested positive were asymptomatic.
“It’s a complex virus that’s hard to detect and can take weeks to present itself,” Marshall said. “By the time you have a positive test result, many may have already been exposed. That’s why we have been so careful and we work together as a team each and every day to keep the virus out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.