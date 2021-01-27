MORGANTOWN — In 2019, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received 98 calls about human trafficking in West Virginia. Those calls identified 153 victims, 21 traffickers and five trafficking businesses. The majority of those cases were sex trafficking cases.
Andrew Cogar, assistant U.S. attorney of the Northern District of West Virginia, is the point of contact for human trafficking for the Northern District and has served in that capacity for several years. He also is one of the co-founders of the human trafficking task force, which he led a webinar Tuesday called “Human Trafficking 101: Identifying and Helping Victims” along with the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center and the Monongalia County Quick Response Team.
Cogar said the working definition of human trafficking is compelling another person to provide services, labor or commercial sex.
“The compulsion aspect of human trafficking is critical to distinguishing it from other types of crime and even lawful activities,” said Cogar.
As the definition suggests, Cogar said there are two types of trafficking — sex trafficking and labor trafficking. The majority of trafficking in West Virginia is sexual, he said.
“When it comes to law enforcement perspective about 95% of cases that are prosecuted federally are sex trafficking cases,” said Cogar.
When it comes to cases reported through the national hotline, 75% of victims are identified as human trafficking victims.
There are a lot of myths surrounding human trafficking, Cogar said. Activities such as illegal child adoption and alien smuggling across the borders are often conceived as human trafficking but are not.
“Human trafficking does not require the movement of one person from one country to another. In fact, human trafficking can be something that occurs exclusively in your neighbor’s house,” said Cogar.
Cogar said human trafficking is the second largest growing crime in the world next only to drugs.
“It has a local impact in a very real and tangible way,” said Cogar.
Risk factors for trafficking in West Virginia are high-poverty areas, pervasive drug problems and West Virginia’s close proximity to high trafficking areas. West Virginia also has a large transient population.
Katie Spriggs, executive director of the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center, said she became involved in helping human trafficking victims in 2012. She had just started working with the center as a senior in college and was a sexual assault victim’s advocate. The center received a hotline call that a survivor of sex trafficking needed help.
“Her story is so truly just so indicative of what we see in West Virginia even though hers didn’t originate in West Virginia,” said Spriggs.
Spriggs sent the survivor back to Florida where she came from originally. Her family believed she was living a normal life with a man in Virginia and didn’t have any reason to believe she was trafficked, said Spriggs.
“We were able to get her to contact a local program in Tampa and they were able to help her for a while,” said Spriggs.
Spriggs said she learned a lot of lessons from that case. One thing was it might not be the criminal justice system that can always help a survivor. It became obvious that sex trafficking was a real problem in West Virginia. In 2015, the center changed their mission statement to include sex trafficking survivors.
“And we kind of never stopped talking about it and never stopped trying to work to develop an approach in the state,” said Spriggs.
