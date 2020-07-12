FAIRMONT — With the state’s increase in coronavirus cases and the wearing of face masks now mandatory for entry into indoor public spaces across West Virginia, the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties is providing area residents with free masks.
On Friday and Saturday, United Way workers and volunteers distributed masks outside the agency’s headquarters on Washington Street in downtown Fairmont. Passersby simply pulled up to the curb in front of the United Way building and were handed new masks at their cars.
The local United Way chapter currently has more than 2,000 surgical-grade masks in stock and free to whomever might need one.
The masks were purchased through the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which was established at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Brett White, United Way executive director.
“With the mandatory mask executive order from the governor now in effect, we thought it was an important time to help the community get the masks they’re now required to wear,” White said. “For folks who need them, they’re here. We’re just trying to do our part to help out.”
The COVID-19 Community Response Fund raised more than $120,000 for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and its affiliated agencies and programs.
White says the nonprofit has already distributed more than $100,000 in financial support to the agency’s under United Way’s umbrella and their respective programs during the pandemic.
“The goal of the COVID Fund was to get the money in and out as quickly as possible,” White said. “The dollars donated to the fund are being used to do these types of projects.”
In addition to surgical masks, the United Way is also distributing local handmade cloth masks people have donated.
Masks not distributed during the giveaway are available for pickup at the United Way’s local headquarters.
“If small businesses need masks to reopen, we’ve got them here,” White said.
On Friday, the first day of the mask giveaway, more than 100 local residents were provided with face masks within the first couple hours of the event.
White admits the pandemic has played havoc with the United Way’s 25 agencies that support 33 different programs across the two counties. Each of those agencies and programs have received monetary relief from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
“The pandemic has put a big strain on all of the nonprofits, which haven’t stopped working during the pandemic. With fundraising being down, with money being down, a lot of the nonprofits are struggling. At the United Way, we’re trying to do our part to offset some of that struggle through our COVID response fund,” said White.
Chris Yost works with the United Way’s 211 program, an information and referral hotline for social services. He is a graduate of Fairmont State University and a member of AmeriCorps.
Yost said he envisioned helping others when he assumed his position with the United Way a year ago. The face mask giveaway is one aspect of his job he finds rewarding.
“The reason I started with the United Way is because I wanted to help people. Now through this global pandemic, helping people is the most important thing somebody can do. At the United Way, we try to assist the nonprofit organizations, as well as the individuals served by them,” Yost said.
Yost said despite the challenges of his position, the rewards are substantial.
“The ability to help people right now is something I cannot be thankful for enough. I’m happy I get to come here every day and be able to help our friends and neighbors,” he said.
White admitted COVID-19 has been a challenging time for his organization, but said such existential threats often bring out the most admirable qualities in an individual.
“Nothing is good about a pandemic, but one thing is you get to see the best in people. Everybody has really stepped up to the plate and been there when we need dollars to support people, when we need masks to protect people, and when we need supplies donated,” said White. “We live in a very generous and giving community and we’ve all very fortunate to live here because of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.