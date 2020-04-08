United Way working on multiple coronavirus initiatives

FAIRMONT — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the 211 information service has experienced a 60 percent increase in calls.
Managed by the United Way in West Virginia, 211 provides callers with information about social and human services ranging from where to get help during a job less or where to find the nearest food pantry. Due the the current pandemic, the need has been greater than ever.
“The 2-1-1 has definitely seen an increase in traffic,” said Emily Swain, community impact director for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties. “A lot of it has been related to utility assistance or unemployment, or folks that need food. There’s a lot of people who are experiencing food insecurity now, so when they call 211, we’re able to get them to resources to make sure their families are fed.”
According to Swain, the United Way has been working on a number of initiatives for aid since coronavirus caused the stay home order to take effect. Protective masks have been in demand for people to take precautions against coronavirus spread, so the United Way started rallying volunteers to make masks for the Masks 4 WV project.
“We teamed up with United Ways across West Virginia and with Sen. Joe Manchin’s office about the need for masks,” Swain said. “Especially now, with the CDC recommendation that folks wear masks when they go out, it’s even more important.”
Swain said residents can donate handmade masks to the United Way, so they can be distributed to people in need, including emergency medical first responders and other health care providers. The United Way can also provide supplies to those who want to help, and Swain said the response so far has been positive.
“It’s a statewide call to sew,” she said. “We have a lot of folks in our community who are very interested in helping and they’re just not sure how, so this mask project is a really good way to get folks involved who have that skill set.”
Swain also said that the 211 service has been able to continue providing callers with resources in Marion County, because several organizations have remained open throughout the pandemic. With food insecurity being a concern of many people and families, the presence of open food pantries has been a vital resource at this time.
“Our food pantries in Marion County and Taylor County, the ones who work with United Way, they are all still functioning,” Swain said. “Some counties’ food pantries have closed, so that has certainly made things more difficult for them, but in Marion County and Taylor County both, we still have access to food pantries.”
In addition to helping individuals, the United Way has also implemented a plan for nonprofit agencies, which may also be suffering financially right now. She said the United Way has created a special emergency fund, which nonprofits in Marion and Taylor Counties can apply for if they are in need of support.
“Agencies and nonprofits who are on the front lines, they can apply with us for additional funding as they are fighting COVID-19,” Swain said. “There’s a lot of needs that are out there, so the United Way really works to gather people, unite people and provide volunteer opportunities and advocacy support for some of the projects happening.”
With coronavirus sending many people and organizations across the country into a state of uncertainty, Swain said she is happy to be part of an organization like United Way, which aims to lead the community in efforts in the fight against the virus.
“I’m proud of the work we have done,” Swain said. “I really think that it’s going to be even more important as we navigate not only the immediate effects of this pandemic, but also the things that will reverberate through our community in the coming months.”
Swain said anybody interested in helping with the Masks 4 WV campaign can visit the United Way’s website at unitedwaymtc.org for information on the project.
