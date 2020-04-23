University launches fund to aid financially struggling students

FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University has created the Falcon Student Academic Financial Emergency program to help provide emergency assistance to students who have experienced an unexpected that not only prevents them from being able to meet essential needs, but also threatens to derail their education at Fairmont State.
“By now, every member of the Falcon Family has been impacted in one way or another by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University. “But being a Falcon means we roll up our sleeves and meet opportunities like this proactively. We can’t help that this crisis has disrupted our lives, but we can make sure it doesn’t derail our mission – ensuring a quality education for anyone who seeks it. The Falcon SAFE program provides some assistance for our most vulnerable students, keeps them on their educational trajectories, and keeps their dreams alive.”
The Falcon SAFE program is available to provide a limited, one-time award up to $500 to enrolled students who are unable to meet immediate, essential expenses because of temporary hardship related to an emergency situation.
Martin and her husband made the initial leadership gift to jumpstart the SAFE fundraising campaign. Members from the board of governors, foundation board and alumni association are also joining the effort. Martin is now asking the university’s friends, alumni and community stand with her to help raise funds for our students in this global crisis.
“Every gift is important, no matter the amount. This is an opportunity to share our blessings with those who need it most during this time of need,” said Martin.
Anyone interested in giving to the Falcon SAFE program, which will help students stay enrolled during the present crisis as well as other unexpected financial barriers they may face, can do so at fairmontstate.edu/give. Select “Student Emergency Fund” in the drop-down menu.
Students may apply for emergency SAFE funding by visiting fairmontstate.edu/SAFE. The applications will be reviewed and students will be notified quickly as possible.
