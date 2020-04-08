CHARLESTON – State health officials adjusted the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases for Marion County late Wednesday afternoon, hours after issuing its first report Wednesday morning.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said after re-verifying one of the Marion County cases, it was confirmed the individual does not reside in Marion County. So, instead of there being 30 cases locally, DHHR reports there are 29 Marion County cases.
As of 5 p.m., April 8 a total of 12,859 residents tested for COVID-19, with 483 positive, 12,376 negative and four deaths. The Wednesday morning report had the number of COVID-19 cases at 462.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (13), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (40), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (73), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (5), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).
As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
A dashboard is available at coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information.
