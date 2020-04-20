CHARLESTON – There are now 26 deaths due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 20, 2020, there have been 22,357 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 908 positive, 21,449 negative and 26 deaths.
A 98-year old woman from Wayne County and a 53-year old man from Wood County have died as a result of COVID-19. “As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (111), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (128), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).
DHHR reported four coronavirus deaths from over the weekend. The four deaths include an 85-year old woman from Monongalia County, a 78-year old woman, a 79-year old woman and a 95-year old woman, all from Jackson County.
As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
A dashboard is available at coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.
The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.
