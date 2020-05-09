CHARLESTON — A 70-year-old man from Kanawha County has passed away from COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
He is the 53rd state resident whose death has been linked to the coronavirus.
“As we learn of yet another death to this pandemic, we extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday there have been 61,564 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,347 positive and 60,217 negative.
Of those who have tested positive, 775 have recovered, 456 are recovering at home and 49 are hospitalized, according to DHHR.
Marion County remains with 46 positive cases, while Harrison County has 33 and Monongalia County has 112.
