W.Va. now has five cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources DHHR has confirmed three new cases of novel COVID-19 coronavirus in the state, making the total positive case count at five. All three new positive cases are travel related.
Two individuals are from Tucker County and one is from Monongalia County. All three are being treated at their homes. No additional details will be released at this time. Earlier this week two positive tests were confirmed in Jefferson and Mercer counties.
As of March 19, 2020, at 9:30 p.m., 224 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 5 positive, 219 negative and 13 tests pending at the state lab. These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, Labcorp, Quest, and West Virginia University Medicine.
For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.