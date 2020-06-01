West Virginia COVID-19 deaths reach 76

CHARLESTON — State health officials report that another person has died in West Virginia from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources bring the total of deaths to 76.
DHHR has confirmed the death of an 80-year old man from Preston County.
“We send our sympathy to this family and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
As of 5 p.m., June 1, there have been 99,751 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,028 total cases and 76 deaths.
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the DHHR dashboard now includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
Cases per county: (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (64/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (179/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (34/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (100/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).
As case monitoring continues at the local health departments, it has often found that those residents tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Harrison and Kanawha counties in this report.
