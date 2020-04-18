The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Saturday announced the 17th and 18th fatal cases of COVID-10 in the state.
The additional two deaths are an 83-year old man and an 88-year old woman from Jackson County, both affiliated with a nursing home.
“We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday there have been 19,794 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 825 positive, 18,969 negative and 18 deaths.
The number of positive cases increased by 50 from the total reported Friday afternoon. Marion County did not have any new cases Saturday, with its total remaining at 42.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
