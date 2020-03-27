MORGANTOWN – West Virginia health officials have corrected information previously released Friday that stated a COVID-19 patient had died. That information was incorrect.
Michael Hicks, CEO of the Sundale Long Term Care Center issued an apology for erroneously reporting that a resident of the center had died from the coronavirus COVID-19.
Hicks, in turn, reported that information to the The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which has since disseminated Hicks' correction about the error.
"We sincerely apologize for the confusion and the erroneous reporting that was relayed to the local health department, the Monongalia County Health Department, and ultimately to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, which reported the death in an official capacity," Hicks stated in a press release.
The 76-year old man from Monongalia County, associated with the Sundale Long Term Care home in Morgantown remains alive and in critical condition at a local hospital, states the news release.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.
