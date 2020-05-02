West Virginian watchdog alleges disparities in COVID-19 meal assistance programs for school children

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Please continue to check with the Times West Virginian for further updates.
FAIRMONT — A local activist claims the Inwood-based food distributor chosen by Marion County Schools is failing to provide the same quantity and quality of food that other school districts in the state are receiving, despite federal funds being allotted for the project.
Nicole Walls — who leads the Marion County chapter of Read Aloud WV and acts as a watchdog for the Marion County Board of Education — was recently contacted with concerns about the food bags being delivered as part of the meal program to provide children with food while out of school due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
She was provided with a side-by-side photo comparison of a meal bag from Marion County and a meal bag from Boone County showing what appeared to be a more substantial quantity and quality of food for Boone County than for Marion County. Boone County’s meals are being purchased from Compass Food Service, while Marion County’s meals are being purchased from Kilmer’s Farm Market.
“I was shocked to see the substantial difference in not only quantity, but quality of food being provided in the photographs, so I contacted our Marion County Board of Education and asked them 10 questions that pertained to our current food distribution program and our general child nutrition program,” Walls said via a statement on Marion County BOE News & Information, a Facebook page she operates to provide updates on the school board.
Walls said her initial call to the Board of Education was met with an email response.
“I agree that there have been food quantity differences on occasions from different companies delivered to counties. Two weeks ago we called our food service provider who services several counties and expressed our concern with quantity. We will continue to monitor closely,” the email read.
Marion County Schools distributes 1,900 food bags per week, which are to contain five breakfasts and five lunches. The board of education pays Kilmer’s Farm $27 per bag, for a total of $51,300 each week.
West Virginia Department of Education Communications Director Christy Day confirmed that the money for the pandemic meal programs is federally reimbursed to the county schools, and she laid out the process of how the amount reimbursed in determined.
“Reimbursement rates are based upon federally determined rates times the number of meals served. The federal reimbursement program does not reimburse for costs, it reimburses on a per meal basis. Whether that per meal basis covers 100% of the cost depends on many variables such as, the sponsors labor cost, contracted food products cost, delivery cost, etc. If the federal reimbursement rate does not cover 100% of the cost, the sponsor puts in the additional funds to ensure the program is fully funded,” Day said.
“The Child Nutrition program is run by the United States Department of Agriculture which sets the price of meals and stipulates the nutritional requirements.”
One Marion County Schools employee said via email to Walls that each board of education was assigned vendors by the state. However, Day said, multiple vendors were contacted to be part of the program and each county proceeded in their own manner.
“The West Virginia Department of Education reached out to several vendors as options for counties to use to provide multi-day meal boxes. Counties then decided whether they wanted to enter into a contract with a vendor, use existing staff to feed students, or use a local business,” Day said.
Twenty-six West Virginia county school systems are using Compass, 10 counties are using Kilmer’s Farm, 10 counties are using existing staff and volunteers, six counties are partnering with local state parks and resorts, and three counties are working with local vendors and restaurants.
Communications between Walls and members of the Marion County Board of Education state that while Kilmer’s food bags are $27 and Kilmer’s is a West Virginia business, Compass bags cost $31-32 and is Compass is not based in West Virginia. One communication also states that once the stay-home order was declared, “It was Kilmer’s Farms or no meals to distribute to our students.”
Walls did a cost analysis — a sample of which she provided to the Times as proof of the math — where she inventoried the weight and items included in the Marion County food bags, obtained via off-the-shelf prices at the Fairmont Walmart and Clarksburg Sam’s Club. To assume the highest probable cost of assembling each bag, she went with the most expensive price found for each item purchased.
She found by analyzing three separate weeks of bags, both before and after the local board of education contacted Kilmer’s Farm with concerns, the cost of food provided ranged from $7.60 to $9.07 in each $27 bag, which would translate into Kilmer’s Farm making nearly $20 profit from each bag.
While sample pictures of food bags from other counties’ schools using different vendors show fully wrapped and packaged meals that included boneless chicken and sweet corn, frozen pizzas, hot dogs, and other options among the fare provided. Multiple Marion County bags contain assorted produce, snack cakes, and snack-sized chips and breakfast cereals.
“I cross-analyzed them all, and I decided I wasn’t going to be really hard on their costs, because there is overhead, there’s up-charge...when I brought this up to the board of education, I said this is ridiculous, this profit margin is absolutely insane,” Walls said.
“It’s not just about the quantity, but the quality. A bag of Doritos, a cheese stick, single serving cereals and cans of soup are not five lunches and five breakfasts — this is a nutritional deficit.”
The Times West Virginian reached out to both Marion County Schools superintendent Randall Farley and Kilmer’s Farm for an interview — both asked for a copy of the questions in writing, which were emailed Friday afternoon. Neither Farley nor Kilmer’s Farm responded by deadline.
Mary Jo Thomas, president of the Marion County Board of Education, said she believes there is a lot of “confusion” and “misinformation” regarding the state of the meal assistance programs.
“We know it’s not the best possible solution, but it’s helpful — it’s helpful. We want what’s best for our students and our town and we’re trying to do the best we can,” Thomas said.
“We’ve had a lot of school personnel that have come out to help, and we have some different organizations helping out. What has been so hard, which I know from donating to the Soup Opera and such...is that Sam’s Club is limiting how much you can buy...I think as time goes on that’s why the numbers have gone up a little bit.”’
Walls said she wanted to clear she in no way means any harm towards any those helping distribute the food to kids, and said she is “very grateful” for what the county is currently receiving.
“I don’t want any of this to take away from our service workers and volunteers. They should be commended — I see a lot of what they do first hand and it should be applauded, and we need more of that here in this county,” she said.
However, she also said the issue is something quite serious that is being overlooked by the Marion County Board of Education, and that the situation needs to be rectified as soon as possible.
“Part of it isn’t even oversight — oversight implies that you were unaware or that you did not look into it. Here, it’s a misappropriation of federal funds. Maybe at the beginning it was oversight, but I brought this to attention and I said these numbers don’t match, so what’s going on...instead of rectifying the situation, they chose to do nothing,” Walls said.