FAIRMONT — Say-Boy restaurant is a bit like the phoenix, the long-lived bird of ancient Greek folklore that arises from the ashes of its predecessor.
There’s a certain indestructibility about the place.
The original Say-Boy on Country Club Road burned down the evening of March 3, 2017, a seemingly sudden and tragic end to one of Fairmont’s long standing landmark restaurants. The fire came on the eve of what owner Kenny Sabo thought would be his retirement.
“It was a bad day, to sit there watching your retirement go up in smoke,” said Sabo.
Say-Boy roared back to life, though. Its new iteration in Country Club Shops, just down the street from its old location, opened on April 11, 2017, a remarkably quick transition that was fueled, Sabo said, by dedicated employees.
The new location broke restaurant sales records within days of opening.
“We had record day after record day. We had people waiting in the lounge. It was like a new restaurant was opening or something,” Sabo said.
Say-Boy bounced back and Kenny Sabo and his team settled into its new home.
In March 2020, however, business was once again rudely interrupted when COVID-19 changed life in America and for the restaurant industry. Once again, Sabo and his crew adapted.
Ellen Gotses, Say-Boy’s manager of nearly 30 years, said the coronavirus pandemic changed the restaurant business dramatically.
“It slowed a lot of business down. Now, when we reopen the dining room, servers will need to wear masks and we’ll need to sanitize things after every table of guests,” said Gotses.
The restaurant did not close down at all during the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead became a favorite local take-out destination, offering carry out and curb service.
Say-Boy was able to weather another crisis, it seems.
“We broke even. We didn’t make any profit during the coronavirus time, but a lot of restaurants lost money during that time. I was happy to break even,” Sabo said.
Say-Boy will celebrate its 60th year in business in 2020.
Opened in 1960, Kenny Sabo’s uncle, Albert Sabo, owned and operated the restaurant for the first 40 years. For the past 20 years, following Albert’s retirement, Kenny has owned Say-Boy.
“We know all of our customers well. They know us well. Say-Boy has been around a long time and we have customers who’ve been loyal through generations,” Sabo said. “The community was behind us after the fire and I believe they’ve remained with us through this pandemic.”
Say-Boy will return to dining room service on Monday, June 29. On getting his clientele back post-virus, Sabo is cautiously optimistic.
“That’s the $64 million question,” Sabo said. “I think we’ll see customers come back, but it’s not going to happen overnight.
Sabo believes the restaurant industry, which has been largely decimated by the coronavirus crisis, will survive the ordeal and eventually return to some semblance of normal.
“It’s going to take six or seven months, I think, for a vaccine to be developed,” he said. “But dining out is a popular thing in this country. People go to restaurants as a form of entertainment really, to experience different foods. The hospitality industry is one of the biggest in the nation. This will pass.”
Sabo said the COVID-19 pandemic helped educate people on potentially-deadly viruses and how easily they can be spread.
“Before, we were like, ‘Who cares if you’ve got a cold?’ But now it’s a different game. This thing kills people. We see that now, so I believe people are going to be more cautious,” he said. “As for Say-Boy, we will comply with the health department mandates.”
