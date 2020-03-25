Will Graham crusade postponed under COVID-19 threat

FAIRMONT – The Mountain State Celebration with Will Graham, which was scheduled to be held April 24-26 at Fairmont State University’s Feaster Center, has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision comes in response to Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday stay-at-home order. No end date was given for the order. Discussions are taking place regarding new dates for the event later this year.
“We are living in an unprecedented time in modern history. This is a sad day and difficult decision, but ultimately a call that had to be made,” said Will Graham. “For the many people who have been supporting the Mountain State Celebration, and for those who were planning to attend, please know that I’m as committed as ever to preaching the Gospel in Fairmont. During these dark days, we need the hope and peace that Jesus provides.”
Celebration Director B.J. Rogers, who has been leading the event planning process, stated, “We’ve come to love Fairmont and West Virginia over our several months serving here. While we’re all disappointed by this delay, we’re looking forward to the opportunity to continue our work in this area. We’re praying for our friends and neighbors throughout the region during this unique time.”
The Mountain State Celebration is the third Will Graham outreach to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is also working to reschedule Celebrations in Tifton, Georgia, and Knoxville, Tennessee.
