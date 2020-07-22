MORGANTOWN — With the start of the 2020-2021 academic year three weeks away, West Virginia University has updated several of its “return to campus” policies attempting to clarify the institution’s COVID-19 pandemic expectations and safety precautions for students, faculty and staff.
Among the updated policies, students who do not get tested for coronavirus will be fined $250 and may face disciplinary actions. These penalties “may include but are not limited to: increased education on public health risks, written warning, removal from class, probation, suspension and/or expulsion from the university,” according to the university.
WVU classes are set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
A student who plans to reside on campus must be tested on the same day they move into a residence hall. Testing will be provided by the university at no cost to students. In addition to testing, masks and face coverings must be worn on all WVU campus public places at all times, both indoors and outdoors.
“It’s part of our overarching, comprehensive return to campus plan. What we’re really stressing, not just for students but also for faculty and staff and the rest of our campus community, is that everyone has to take personal responsibility for following the recommendations and guidelines,” said April Kaull, WVU’s interim executive director of communications.
WVU employees who fail to take the COVID-19 test by Aug. 15 are subject to employee disciplinary actions until the test is taken. Those penalties include, but are not limited to, being placed on administrative leave without pay and/or being placed on administrative leave while using the employee’s annual leave.
“We should follow the guidance of our Mountaineer values, including respect and accountability for yourself and for others. The protocols are part of all of that,” Kaull said.
Temperature checks will be conducted at the entrances to buildings, classrooms and offices.
Each WVU campus — Morgantown, Beckley, and Keyser — will be monitored separately by local health officials charged with looking for indicators, including percentage of positive tests, county-specific incidence rates of COVID-19, county-specific R-naught values that track the rate of transmission, and information on local hospital capacity.
If a student who shares a residence hall room with another student tests positive for COVID-19, WVU has established space in the renovated Arnold Apartments for the student’s self-isolation.
While the Mountainlair student union will be open, the Student Recreation Center is closed and a timeline for its reopening has not been established. Because of the number of coronavirus cases in the Morgantown area, WVU club sports teams are not permitted to travel to competitions this fall.
The university will explore innovative and additional cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting technologies and processes.
WVU announced Tuesday that the PRT will not operate the fall. Instead, buses will shuttle university students between campuses. The area’s public transportation system, Mountain Line, has also been enlisted to transport students.
“The university leadership, faculty, staff, and students are all committed to a safe and healthy campus experience and that is what we’re working toward,” said Kaull.
Lindsay Mayfield, who will become a WVU freshman in August, said she agrees with the university’s coronavirus protocols.
“I feel like the university is doing everything they can to protect us. I’m good with wearing masks. I just really want to go back to in-person classes,” said Mayfield, whose senior year at Morgantown High was interrupted permanently in March.
Mayfield said despite the unique obstacles facing students, she’s ready for classes to begin.
“I’m really excited. Normally freshmen don’t know what they’re doing anyway, but now no one knows what’s happening, so we’re all going to be in it together, I guess,” she said.
Morgantown is the coronavirus hot spot of the state at the moment. Throughout the month of July, Monongalia County experienced a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday, the county had 751 confirmed active coronavirus cases, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Since testing began in June, a total of 28 WVU football players who were engaged in preseason practices have tested positive for COVID-19. In other sports, six women’s basketball players have tested positive, as well as five men’s basketball players, one women’s soccer player, and one athletic staff member.
All individuals who tested positive entered self-isolation for 14 days from the time of their results.
At the moment, Monongalia County accounts for “a third of all COVID-19 cases in West Virginia,” said Dr. Lee Smith, the county’s health officer. Smith said the increase in cases in his county can be largely attributed to university students forsaking social distancing measures.
Of Monongalia County’s approximate 400 new coronavirus cases in July, half of them are college students associated with WVU, Smith said, and “75 percent of the individuals (testing positive) are in the 18-29 age group.”
The Morgantown City Council passed an emergency ordinance last week that mandates wearing face masks inside all indoor public spaces. Gov. Jim Justice has ordered the closure of all Monongalia County bars in recent days.
For a complete look at WVU’s return to campus COVID-19 policies, visit wvu.edu/return-to-campus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.