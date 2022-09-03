FAIRMONT — As COVID-19 slinks out of the spotlight, it remains front-and-center in in the minds of Marion County school officials.
The 2022-23 school year marked the beginning of what most in the community hope will be the first “normal” school year since 2020. While COVID has left the minds of most, School Superintendent Donna Hage said the county has moved from “cautious optimism” to “mindful monitoring.”
“I sense relief but with that relief we have to remind people to be mindful,” Hage said. “We still have to adhere to those good, sound practices like handwashing, cough etiquette and staying home if you’re sick.”
Last school year, masks were worn for the majority of the year in school buildings. Social distancing and quarantine protocols were strictly enforced, and contract tracing took up the schedules of the school nurses.
In August, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pivoted its stance on COVID prevention to center on individual choice and the West Virginia Department of Education followed suit in their guidelines, to which Marion County Schools adhere.
Mandy Boylen, head nurse for the school district, said the majority of her time during the pandemic has been spent completing contact tracing. Now that the CDC no longer requires that, she can get back to the work she had to put aside due to COVID.
“That really monopolized all of our time before. We still talk to the parents and staff involved in every single case and give them guidance,” Boylen said. “There will, of course, be cases we don’t know about, but we still take the time to do the education piece.”
Like the last few years, students or staff who test positive for COVID are required to stay home for five days and wear a mask upon returning to school for a period.
Masks in schools were a hot topic while they were enforced for most of the 2021-22 school year. It seems likely masks will not make a comeback and will remain optional aside from people returning from quarantine.
Previously, the district would enforce masks when cases in the county reached a certain threshold, but that rule has been set aside. The effectiveness of masks aside, teachers around the county have commented on the personal connection that has been restored with masks off most students’ faces.
“I don’t go through a visit to a campus without at least one student or staff member making a comment about seeing the students smile again,” Hage said. “That was something that was taken away from us the last couple years. That has revived a lot of energy.”
And while the county is still reporting cases to the state, numbers remain low compared to this time last year, the first week of school brought in 106 positive cases among students, staff and faculty.
Hage pointed out that the county will still close classrooms, grade levels and entire schools if case numbers reach 20 percent of students. Several classes and grade levels were closed during last school year, no closures have happened yet this year.
Both Hage and Boylen have experienced relief from the teachers and students.
“There’s been a sense of relief. The masses are just relieved that we can look a little more normal and act a little more normal,” Boylen said. “We can only operate on the information we have, there may be cases that slip by this year, but we can’t control those things.”
