MORGANTOWN — Back between the time Phyllis George was Miss America and when Phyllis George Brown was first lady of the state of Kentucky — no relation to West Virginia Coach Neal Brown but the husband of John Y. Brown, the man who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into an international brand — she was a pioneer.
Those old enough to remember her and the way she burned a path for women to make their way into sports broadcasting booths as the co-host with Brent Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 of “NFL Today,” the first woman to hold such a lofty press box seat and among the first to venture into sports broadcasting were sorrowed a couple of weeks ago to learn of her death.
Those not old enough to remember her, complete with her many visits with Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show,” have benefited nonetheless for they either became those whose path was cleared into the profession for them or from the large step women took in the field so that today their on-screen presence is not a rarity.
One of those who benefitted is Carly Nevis, who is a relatively new face in the area having been hired in July 2018 as a sports anchor on WDTV in Clarksburg.
It was somewhat surprising to learn that this magna cum laude graduate in broadcast and digital journalism out of Syracuse was not familiar with Phyllis George and the role she played, but 1975 is almost 50 years ago and Nevis is from another era.
Unfamiliar but certainly grateful to Phyllis George and those who followed after her, Nevis eagerly discussed the situation of being a young woman breaking into sports broadcasting today.
“I’m thankful I was born in this time period where other women have paved the way for me to not feel like a trailblazer; to feel like I’m following a path that has been paved at least a little bit. I feel like there’s progress to be made to make it more normal and common,” Nevis said.
To her, born and raised in New York City, the trailblazers she was familiar with were people like Suzyn Waldman, a one time Broadway musical actress who now is a New York Yankees broadcaster, and Doris Burke of ESPN.
“When you speak of Doris Burke — the word pioneer and Doris Burke go hand in hand. She’s unbelievable,” she said.
The itch to be a sportscaster came early to Nevis, something that wouldn’t have happened when Burke was just getting started.
“I knew my major was going to be this from the sixth grade on and I never batted an eyelash along the way,” she said. “I’m sure it wasn’t that way for young girls back then.”
She got hooked watching Kim Jones, who you may be familiar with through ESPN, doing Yankee broadcasts.
“I grew up watching Yankees games with my dad. I loved the games but my favorite part was watching Kim Jones interview players after the games,” she said. “Now Kim Jones is huge in New York. She was the first reporter who I was like ‘Wow! This is what I want to do.’ I knew I would never be a professional athlete and I thought being a broadcaster was the second best thing. Over time I realized sports was such a big part of my life.”
Certainly a Syracuse degree and her love for sports along with a pleasant demeanor were assets to sell as she graduated, but she was hit with the realities of life right away. While being a woman turned out not to be a stumbling block, being someone trying to break into a competitive business was.
“I did have a lot of barriers in trying to find a job but it was less about being a female and more about the process of being an adult trying to find a job in this industry,” she said. “I was a year and a half removed from college before I got my first on-air job here but that’s just because there’s a limited amount of jobs in the profession.”
She came in as anyone does into their first professional engagement, feeling her way but she quickly gained acceptance with her coworkers and competitors, with the coaches and athletes with whom she dealt and with the viewers.
“The part I like is I’m still growing every day and getting more knowledge about sports,” she said. “For example, I know basketball more than football, which is the area I need to grow the most in, but I like the fact that I’m surrounded by people who will help me get there.”
But current events have made her grow into the job and robbed her of some of the innocence you are allowed to have as you enter a profession. The COVID-19 pandemic took sports from her at a time when she was learning the normal, everyday twists and turns of the profession.
“I think it’s changed for me and a lot of people, but I realize, too, that I’ve kept my job and they haven’t cut our pay and when it returns we’ll see how happy it makes people and how much more united we will be as a country,” she said with the optimism of youth.
“We see just what sports does for the people and realize the gaping hole there was without sports and that will make us appreciate it even more,” she said. “It didn’t take the coronavirus to make us realize there were more important things in the world than sports but I think sports plays a vital role and without it people are kind of lost.
“That makes me appreciate even more what I do because it brings joy to so many people, even now, with the stories we’ve been able to tell. We’ve had to pivot from covering games to sitting down and doing different feature stories on athletes.
“The times we allotted for sports has allowed us to make people happy and get their mind off the coronavirus just a little bit. The job is a little different than what I’m used to, but sports is still there. We didn’t think it would be able to go away to this capacity, but when it returns and everything gets back to normal, hopefully we’ll see that even more."
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.