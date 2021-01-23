On Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice declared that Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties have the three-highest rates of infection in West Virginia for the coronavirus.
On paper, that is a daunting declaration when we all realize the virus is not going anywhere and the number of COVID deaths in the U.S. surpassed 4,100 per day this past week.
At the same time, we must have hope that the new vaccines that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are being administered and are getting into the arms of health care workers, first responders, teachers and the elderly.
The only problem now is having a rich enough supply of the vaccine to heed the call issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Justice said Thursday he did not want to get on the “bad side” of the CDC so, if the agency says administer the vaccine to 65-year-olds, that’s what he will order to happen in West Virginia. However, a few seconds later, he admitted we simply do not have the supply to fulfill the CDC’s request.
But, hope is on the way, perhaps?
This past week, President Joe Biden pledged that his administration will see to it that 100 million vaccinations are put in Americans’ arms in 100 days. National media has already come forward and speculated that the Biden Plan is not enough to slow the virus because at least three new variants have been identified and the economy continues to lag, uncertainty continues to weigh heavy on Americans and we are all stuck in the thick of virus malaise.
Locally, the Monongalia County Health Department on Thursday gave a lot of North Central West Virginia residents hope by hosting its largest COVID vaccination event. Health care professionals administered vaccinations to 840 residents from Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties.
“Everybody’s hopeful, and the people, they’re so thankful to be able to get here. I’ve had people sit here and cry and say ‘thank you, thank you, thank you,’” said Joanna Watson, director of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program at WVU, Thursday at the Mon vaccination event.
United Hospital Center also announced Thursday that it is working with WVU Medicine and other health care entities, including the Marion County Health Department, to establish a COVID vaccine center inside the Meadowbrook Mall near the entrance to Target.
And, here in Marion County, the health department enters its second week with its new COVID Call Center at Middletown Commons where residents can get tested for COVID and also get the vaccine, when supplies are on hand. (The phone number is 304-816-3769.)
Yet we have to continue to understand that, as Jim Justice has said numerous times, the virus is not going away. The first dose has a 50% efficacy rate and the second dose has about a 94% efficacy at fending off the coronavirus once the shot is in your body.
And, just because you have had the vaccine, it does not mean you no longer have to wear a mask. Coronavirus experts are urging vaccination recipients to maintain all of the previous COVID protocols for health and safety — including wearing face coverings —until herd immunity has been achieved.
And, while many people are tired of hearing it, the coronavirus has leveled the playing field because we are all at-risk of getting it.
We urge Marion County to continue to do the right thing and stay aware, follow the COVID guidelines and stay safe.
